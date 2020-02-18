County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held February 25, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Health Nurse, Weed Dept.
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm,
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 Lori Ladas & Kathy Marks - RMDC work plan
2:15 Public hearing - Request for acceptance of Martinez Gulch Road as a county road
Non-time specific:
Appoint board members
Resolution 08-2020 Setting Seasonal Weight Limits on County Roads
Discuss and decide on waiving taxes on junk trailers - Dave Kosola
MSU Extension/JLDC update
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
