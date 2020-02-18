County Commission

     Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held February 25, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with department heads: Health Nurse, Weed Dept.

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm,

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Time-specific:

2:00 Lori Ladas & Kathy Marks - RMDC work plan

2:15 Public hearing - Request for acceptance of Martinez Gulch Road as a county road

Non-time specific: 

Appoint board members

Resolution 08-2020 Setting Seasonal Weight Limits on County Roads

Discuss and decide on waiving taxes on junk trailers - Dave Kosola

MSU Extension/JLDC update

website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

