Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held February 4, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Events Coordinato, Extension/JLDC
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm,
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision Review:
1:45 pm: Final Plat Review - Shadows of the Tobacco Roots minor subdivision - Whitehall
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Non-time specific:
MSU Extension/JLDC update
Resolution 06-2020 Establish burning season
Lori Ladas and Kathy Marks - RMDC work plan
