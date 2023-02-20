County Commission
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 12:06 pm
County Commission
Feb. 28, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
Meeting with Eric Seidensticker
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Meeting regarding Bldg 5
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Subdivision Review:
1:45 Boundary Line Adjustment - Lots 1 & 2 of Thares minor subdivision - Montana City. Boundary Line Adjustment - Lots 1 & 2 of Hanging Tree minor subdivision - Clancy
Non Time Specific:
Lindsey Graham - Summer AJAY program presentation
Appoint examining land surveyor
Appoint board members
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
