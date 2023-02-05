County Commission
Feb. 14, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
Meeting with Eric Seidensticker
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Non Time Specific:
Open proposals and choose examining land surveyor
Review and approve Building for Lease or Rest application for Black Mountain Gold LLC
