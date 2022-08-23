County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 3:35 am
County Commission
August 30, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Time specific:
2:00 Public hearing - Permissive levy for health insurance
2:05 Public hearing - Permissive levy fo Sheriff’s Retirement System
2:10 Public hearing - Preliminary budget hearing
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.