County Commission
August 24, 2021 • Clerk & Recorder meeting room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Events Coordinator
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Non-time specific:
Resolution 24-2021 Resolution Requesting Distribution of Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability
Program (BARSA) Funds
Sign MOUs for predator control with Montana Stockgrowers and Montana Woolgrowers
Discuss and decide on ARPA funding: Small Business Support/Economic Development: County-wide business revolving fund; Business improvement grants; Non-profit support; Entrepreneurship and incubation development
