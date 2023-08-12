County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County Commission
August 22, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch. Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Time-specific:
1:45 Resolution No. 18-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in the Granite Hills Subdivision Rural Maintenance District No. 2528.
1:55 Resolution No. 19-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in Giulio Rural Improvement District No. 2527, Giulio Subdivision Rural Maintenance District.
2:05 Resolution No. 20-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in Faith Lane Rural Maintenance District 2526.
2:15 Resolution No. 21-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in The Ridge Minor Subdivision Rural Maintenance District 2519.
2:25 Resolution No. 22-2023, Resolution Estimating the Cost for Maintaining, Preserving, and Repairing the Improvements in Bompart Commercial and City Light Commercial Subdivisions Rural Maintenance District No. 2529.
Non time-specific:
Amend Resolution 16-2023 Setting Salaries of Elected Officials
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.