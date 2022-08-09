County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County Commission
August 16, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm, Jefferson City Community Center. (No Zoom available for this session.)
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Non Time specific:
Resolution 21-2022: Resolution lifting agricultural covenant
Discuss Title III expenditure
Updates: MSU Ag Agent; 4-H; JLDC; Events; ARPA
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.