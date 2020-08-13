County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held August 18, 2020, 9:30 am, at Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room, Boulder. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision Review
1:45 Final Plat Review: Candlestick subdivision, Cardwell
Time-specific:
2:00 Public hearing: Revision of county burial resolution
Resolution 23-2020, Amending Resolution 23-2005 Burial of Persons on Private Property
Non-time specific:
Discuss a proposed fee increase for the Clancy Fire Service Area
Discuss and decide on COVID-19 issues
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
