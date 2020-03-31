Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held March 31, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am. By teleconference: 1-646-558-8656; meeting ID 671-828-8589:
9:30 Claims approval
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 Award bid for Montana City container site
Non-time specific:
Resolution 14-2020 Establishing a Policy for Junk Mobile Home Incentive Program
Discuss and decide on McCauley request for reimbursement of legal fees
Approve memo to write off loan to Whitehall Tool
Discuss and decide on COVID-19 issues
