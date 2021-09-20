Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, September 28, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering: ARPA application(s) for water and/or sewer systems; test well locations.
Old Business: Additional well testing and or ground water monitoring;
Update Bylaws
Regular Business: Invoice approval
New Business
Announcements/Correspondence. Public comment
