Clancy Water & Sewer District 

Tuesday, November 23, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.

Reports: Great West Engineering: ARPA Water & Sewer Competitive Grant award — startup conditions; test well easement. 

Old Business: Ground water monitoring

Regular Business: Invoice approval

New Business: Discuss & decide authorizing invitation to bid for test well; Discuss & decide authorizing new well testing within the district

Announcements/Correspondence: ARPA Water & Sewer Minimum Allocation Grant Award

Public comment; Next meeting agenda

