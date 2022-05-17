Clancy Water & Sewer District 

Tuesday, May 24 • 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.

Reports: Great West Engineering: DNRC Grant Application; Test well drilling locations

Old Business: Ground water testing

Regular Business: Invoice approval; Renew District insurance

New Business: 

Discuss & decide on test well easements

Discuss & decide on geological survey

Clancy Days

Announcements/Correspondence; Public comment; Next meeting agenda

