Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, May 24 • 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering: DNRC Grant Application; Test well drilling locations
Old Business: Ground water testing
Regular Business: Invoice approval; Renew District insurance
New Business:
Discuss & decide on test well easements
Discuss & decide on geological survey
Clancy Days
Announcements/Correspondence; Public comment; Next meeting agenda
