Clancy Water & Sewer District 

Tuesday, June 22, 6:30 p.m.

Reports: Board appointments. Great West Engineering: Update 2013 public wastewater system PER update, ARPA application(s) for water and/or sewer systems, potential well locations, and contract implications/addendums/costs. 

Old Business

Regular Business: Invoice approval

New Business: 

Discuss and decide having Great West Engineering apply for ARPA Grants for CWSD

Discuss requesting a portion of the County’s ARPA allocation for the water project.

Announcements/Correspondence

Public comment; Next meeting agenda

