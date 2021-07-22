Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, July 27, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering: ARPA application(s) for water and/or sewer systems, potential well locations, and contract implications/addendums/costs.
Old Business: Summer newsletter
Regular Business: Invoice approval
New Business: Update bylaws
Announcements/Correspondence
Public comment; Next meeting agenda
