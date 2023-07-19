Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, July 25 • 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering — 2nd test well results
Old Business: Water rights
Regular Business: Invoice approvals
New Business:
Discuss & decide on 3rd test well
Discuss & decide on geological survey
Announcements/Correspondence; Public comment; Next meeting
