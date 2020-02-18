Clancy Water & Sewer District Agenda
Tuesday, February 25 ~ 6:30 p.m.
Clancy Library Meeting Room
Reports: Hydro Geologic Investigation; DLA application
Old Business: Alternatives; Stakeholder/Taxpayer survey
Regular Business: Program funding start-up conditions
New Business
Announcements/Correspondence
Public comment; Next meeting agenda
