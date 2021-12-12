Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, December 28, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering: ARPA Water & Sewer Competitive Grant award — startup conditions; test well drilling.
Old Business: Ground water monitoring
Regular Business: Invoice approval
New Business: Discuss & decide on accepting the $250,000 Jefferson County ARPA funding; Discuss & decide on amending the Great West contract for Geotech test well services
Announcements/Correspondence
Public comment; Next meeting agenda
