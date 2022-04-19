Clancy Water & Sewer District 

Tuesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.

Reports: Great West Engineering: test well drilling; groundwater monitoring wells. 

Old Business: Ground water testing

Regular Business: Invoice approval; Renew District insurance

New Business: Discuss & decide on test well easements

Announcements/Correspondence

Public comment; Next meeting agenda

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.