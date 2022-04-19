Clancy Water & Sewer District
Tuesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m. • 3 N. Main St.
Reports: Great West Engineering: test well drilling; groundwater monitoring wells.
Old Business: Ground water testing
Regular Business: Invoice approval; Renew District insurance
New Business: Discuss & decide on test well easements
Announcements/Correspondence
Public comment; Next meeting agenda
