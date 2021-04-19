Clancy Water & Sewer District Agenda
Tuesday, April 27 ~ 6:30 p.m.
To join remotely, phone 646-588-8656; or online at zoom.com/join. Enter meeting ID 671-828-8589.
Minutes, Reports: Updated Stakeholder Survey results from MAP; Update on possible COVID grants (HB 632).
Old Business: Public Water System alternative; Other alternatives
Regular Business: Bill payments
New Business:
CWSD Bylaws updating to be consistent with Montana Codes.
Public Town hall meeting with Clancy Water & Sewer Board, Jefferson County Commissioners, and Jefferson County Health Board.
Need for an administrative person for Board Minutes.
Announcements/Correspondence
