Clancy Water & Sewer District Agenda

Tuesday, September 22 ~ 6:30 p.m.

Location: Clancy Library, subject to social distancing guidelines. To join remotely, phone 646-588-8656; or go online to zoom.com/join. Enter meeting ID 671-828-8589. 

Minutes, Reports

Old Business: Alternatives; Stakeholder/Taxpayer survey

Regular Business: Bill payments; Program funding start up conditions, continued

New Business: Test well location option B Marks Ranch property

Announcements/Correspondence

Public comment; Next meeting agenda

