The Variance Committee plans to meet on May 24 at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall to discuss a variance request submitted by Roy Kesterson for 4H animal at the property of 407 N. Wickes St., Boulder, Montana; discuss a variance request submitted by Russell Giulio to place a trailer on the property of 310 Cook St., Boulder, Montana; and review zoning permit applications submitted by Laurie Davis to place four trailers on the property of Hidden Village Park at 415 W. 4th St., Boulder, Montana.
