CITY OF BOULDER
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
October 3, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall
Meeting will be open to public.
via Zoom: https://zoom.us/J/3147501763
Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.
Public Comment
New Business:
Old Business: Status Updates: City projects; Zoming map & regulations; Parks; Trails Master Plan implementation
Other Business
Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics.
Adjournment of regular meeting and opening of working session
Adjournment of working session
The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.
