CITY OF BOULDER
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
January 6, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall
Agenda:
Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.
Public Comment
New Business
1.Election of officers
Old Business: Status Updates
a.City Projects/Boulder Development Fund Projects
c.Subdivision Regulations
d.Zoning Map & Regulations Project
e.Façade Improvement Program
f.Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study
g. Park Playground Equipment Project
Other Business
Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics (Jan. 13th – working session on zoning regulations; next regular meeting tentatively Feb. 3, 2020)
The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.
