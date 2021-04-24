CITY OF BOULDER
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
May 3, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall
Meeting will be open to public.
To participate remotely call: 760-548-9573
Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.
Public Comment
New Business:
1. Continue Public Hearing on a request to annex 29.49 acres owned by Chad Bullock into City of Boulder and to amend the City Zoning Map to zone the subject property as R-1 Residential Zoning
2. Discuss and decide on recommendation to City Council regarding the Bullock annexation and zoning request
Old Business: Status Updates:
a.City Projects
b.Zoning Map & Regulations Project
c.Park Playground Equipment Project
d. Trails Master Plan Implementatioon
Other Business
Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics
If time allows following the regular meeting, the Planning Board may hold a working session to continue working on the zoning regulations. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.
The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.
