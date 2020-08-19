CITY OF BOULDER

PLANNING BOARD MEETING

August 24, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall

Meeting will be open to public in compliance with social distancing. Masks are required per governor’s directive. To participate remotely call: 760-548-9573

Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.

Public Comment 

New Business:

1.Public hearing on Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study

2.Make a recommendation to City Council on Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study

Old Business: Status Updates:

a.City Projects/Boulder Development Fund Projects

b.Zoning Map & Regulations Project

c.Façade Improvement Program

d.Park Playground Equipment Project

Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics

 The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.

