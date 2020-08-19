CITY OF BOULDER
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
August 24, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall
Meeting will be open to public in compliance with social distancing. Masks are required per governor’s directive. To participate remotely call: 760-548-9573
Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.
Public Comment
New Business:
1.Public hearing on Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study
2.Make a recommendation to City Council on Boulder River Trail Master Plan & Feasibility Study
Old Business: Status Updates:
a.City Projects/Boulder Development Fund Projects
b.Zoning Map & Regulations Project
c.Façade Improvement Program
d.Park Playground Equipment Project
Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics
The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.
