CITY OF BOULDER

PLANNING BOARD MEETING

April 4, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall

Meeting will be open to public. 

via Zoom: https://zoom.us/J/3147501763

Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.

Public Comment 

New Business: Discuss the City’s Parks, Trails, and Other Recreational-Related Properties   

Potential Project Suggestions

Potential Grants

Old Business: Status Updates: City projects; Zoming map & regulations; Parks; Trails Master Plan implementation

Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics: May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The Mayor and City Council members may be in attendance.

