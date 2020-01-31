City of Boulder
PUBLIC HEARING
Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 pm
Boulder City Hall
AGENDA
Call to Order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call
1. Proposed Community Decay, Beautification and Upkeep Ordinance
a) Public Input and Discussion
b) Close public hearing
2. Schedule 2nd Public Hearing
