City of Boulder
NOTICE
The Mayor and Boulder City Council will be attending a Budget Workshop at the City Hall on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. to review the current budget revenue and expenditures. NOTE: This workshop replaces the preliminary budget public hearing that was previously noticed.
