City of Boulder
NOTICE
The Board of Adjustments (Variance Committee) plans to meet on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the City Hall to discuss variance requests submitted by All State Signs & Epcon Signs to exceed the allowable total surface area for all signage at the Town Pump, located at 703 N. Main Street, Boulder, Montana.
If choosing to participate via Zoom, please log in at https://zoom.us/J/3147501763
