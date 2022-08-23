City of Boulder
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 3:35 am
City of Boulder
NOTICE
The City of Boulder has scheduled an Annexation Policy Review Workshop for Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Mayor and City Council Members may be in
attendance.
