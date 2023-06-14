Boulder City Council Agenda
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Monday, June 19, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 314 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court/Sheriff; City Attorney; Community Improvement Coordinator; Clerk
Correspondence: Notice of Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant Award
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; Cemetery Advisory Board; Finance/Investment
Old Business
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Connie Smith Day Proclamation
2. Discussion & determination on City of Boulder Fee Schedule (Resolution #2023-02-R)
3. Discussion & determination on Resolution #2023-04. Amending the distribution of ARPA Funds as determined by the City Council on August 17, 2021
4. Discussion & determination on Donation of Columbarium
5. Discussion & determination on Kiwanis Club Firework Stand
6. Discussion & determination on exchanging water supply services for city well placement on MHP property
7. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: July 17, 2023.
