Bull Mountain Fire District

Board of Trustees Meeting: May 26, 7 pm

Boulder Administration Offices, 715 S. Washington

Call meeting to order; Swear in board members; Minutes

Financial report: Update on  financial situation; Current status of loans; Discuss moving money to Capital Improvement Fund

New Business:

Open bids received for truck

Discuss and decide on reimbursing Steve Goodson for truck wreck invoicing and collections.

Discuss restating by-laws and what should be included in them.

Old Business:

Update on insurance payments due to resolution to charge non-residents for accidents

Update on 2 ½ Ton 4X4 truck build by the prison

Discussion on selling excess or old equipment

Discussion on selling the 110v hose reel

Discussion on possible expansion of Main Fire Station

Public Comment

