Bull Mountain Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting: May 26, 7 pm
Boulder Administration Offices, 715 S. Washington
Call meeting to order; Swear in board members; Minutes
Financial report: Update on financial situation; Current status of loans; Discuss moving money to Capital Improvement Fund
New Business:
Open bids received for truck
Discuss and decide on reimbursing Steve Goodson for truck wreck invoicing and collections.
Discuss restating by-laws and what should be included in them.
Old Business:
Update on insurance payments due to resolution to charge non-residents for accidents
Update on 2 ½ Ton 4X4 truck build by the prison
Discussion on selling excess or old equipment
Discussion on selling the 110v hose reel
Discussion on possible expansion of Main Fire Station
Public Comment
