Bull Mountain Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting: May 25, 7 pm
Bull Mountain Main Station, 3751 Hwy 69, Boulder
Call meeting to order; Swear in board members; Minutes
Financial report: Update on financial situation; Current status of loans
New Business:
Discuss truck repairs, 3212 and 3222
Discuss restating by-laws and what should be included in them.
Old Business:
Update on 2 ½ Ton 4X4 truck build by the prison
Discussion on selling the 110v hose reel
Discussion on possible expansion of Main Fire Station
Public Comment
