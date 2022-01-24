Bull Mountain Fire District

Board of Trustees Meeting

January 27, 7 pm

Boulder Administration Offices

Call meeting to order; Minutes; 

Financial report: Current financial situation; Current status of loans; Discuss moving money to Capital Improvement Fund

Old Business:

Update on 2 ½ Ton 4X4 truck build by the prison

Discussion on selling excess or old equipment

Discussion on when to advertise the old truck 

Discussion on selling the 110v hose reel

Update on current equipment

New Business:

Discussion and vote on Resolution to charge non-residents for response to accidents that are major, unique, extraordinary and/or catastrophic in nature. 

Discussion on possible expansion of Main Fire Station

Public Comment

