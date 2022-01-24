Bull Mountain Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting
January 27, 7 pm
Boulder Administration Offices
Call meeting to order; Minutes;
Financial report: Current financial situation; Current status of loans; Discuss moving money to Capital Improvement Fund
Old Business:
Update on 2 ½ Ton 4X4 truck build by the prison
Discussion on selling excess or old equipment
Discussion on when to advertise the old truck
Discussion on selling the 110v hose reel
Update on current equipment
New Business:
Discussion and vote on Resolution to charge non-residents for response to accidents that are major, unique, extraordinary and/or catastrophic in nature.
Discussion on possible expansion of Main Fire Station
Public Comment
