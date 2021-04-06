Bull Mountain Fire District
Board of Trustees Meeting
April 14, 7 pm: 715 South Washington, Boulder, MT
Call meeting to order; Minutes; Treasurer’s report
Old Business:
Update on Valley Station
Update on status of trucks and gear
Discuss getting trucks sold
New Business:
Discussion of new truck
