Bull Mountain Fire District

Board of Trustees Meeting

April 14, 7 pm: 715 South Washington, Boulder, MT

Call meeting to order; Minutes; Treasurer’s report

Old Business:

Update on Valley Station

Update on status of trucks and gear

Discuss getting trucks sold

New Business:

Discussion of new truck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.