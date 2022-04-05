BOULDER TRANSITION ADVISORY COMMITTEE 

Thursday, April 7 • 8:00 am 

CIty Hall or via Zoom: 

Meeting ID: 890 0080 3324

Passcode: 079146

 

Welcome & introductions 

Information provided from area leaders & organizations 

Other Items of Discussion

Public comment and other items of discussions 

Next meeting: May 5

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.