BOULDER TRANSITION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Thursday, Apr. 6 • 8:00 am
CIty Hall or via Zoom:
Meeting ID: 872 4286 4836
Passcode: 544063
Welcome & introductions
DIscussion of BTAC’s future direction — activities, meeting times, & Welcome to Boulder. (20 mins)
Information provided from area leaders & organizations
Other Items of Discussion
Public comment and other items of discussions
Next meeting: May 4
