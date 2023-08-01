CITY OF BOULDER PLANNING BOARD MEETING
August 7, 6:30 pm, Boulder City Hall
Meeting will be open to public.
To participate remotely, call 760-548-9573
Agenda: Call to Order; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes.
Public Comment
New Business:
1.Discussion and decide on a recommendation to City Council regarding enacting a tree ordinance
Old Business: Status Updates: City projects; Zoning map & regulations; Parks; Trails Master Plan implementation
Other Business
Schedule Next Meeting and possible discussion topics.
