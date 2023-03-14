City of Boulder
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 10:38 pm
NOTICE
NOTICE
The Boulder Finance/Investment Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. at City Hall. The mayor and designated council member(s) will be in attendance.
