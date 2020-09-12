Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting
Monday, September 14, 2020, 5:30 P.M.
Boulder Elementary School Library
Agenda
Announcements and public comment.
Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.
Commendations and recognitions.
Unfinished business.
Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation.
Superintendent/Principal’s report
New Business
1.Personnel: Family Engagement Coordinator; Paraeducator; Substitutes
2.Non Resident Student Acceptance
3.Liquidation of School Propertyt
4.TFS — Trustees Financial Statement
5.Superintendent goals
6. COVID-19 update
7. Sub pay
Topics for future meeting agendas
Next board meeting scheduled September 14, 2020
