Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, September 14, 2020, 5:30 P.M.

Boulder Elementary School Library

By computer:
 
By phone: +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 813 2792 6325
Passcode: XfuhC5

Agenda

Announcements and public comment.

Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.

Commendations and recognitions.

Unfinished business.

Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation.

Superintendent/Principal’s report

New Business

1.Personnel: Family Engagement Coordinator; Paraeducator; Substitutes

2.Non Resident Student Acceptance 

3.Liquidation of School Propertyt

4.TFS — Trustees Financial Statement

5.Superintendent goals

6. COVID-19 update

7. Sub pay 

Topics for future meeting agendas

 Next board meeting scheduled September 14, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.