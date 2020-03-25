AGENDA: EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

BOULDER ELEMENTARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING

5:00 P.M., Thursday, March 26, 2020

BOULDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LIBRARY 

  1. Call to order-Chairperson.   Pledge of Allegiance
  2. Agenda Review
  3. Elementary Announcements and Public Comment on Elementary Issues.
  4. Adoption of COVID 19 Plan – Governor’s Orders- School Closure

 

