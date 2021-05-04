Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting
Monday, May 10, 2021, 5:30 P.M.
Boulder Elementary Library
Agenda
Announcements and public comment.
Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.
Commendations and recognitions. Unfinished business.
Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation
Superintendent/Principal’s report
New Business
1.Personnel: Sub Applications; Appointment of Certified Staff and Grade Level; Renewal/Non-Renewal of Classified Staff; Stipend Positions Renewal/Non-renewal
2.Non Resident Student Acceptance – Standing Agenda Item
3.Liquidation of School Property – Standing Agenda Item
4.Board Evaluation Tool
5.Policy Revisions Approval-1700, 3310, 3130, 5122, 5120F, 5232, 5328P
6.Policy 7220 P, 3225 P, 5012 P, 5120 P, 5228 P, 7220
7.Metal Mines – ACE Engineering First Vote
8.Graduation
9.Resolution / Contract with County to run election for 21/22 school year.
Next board meeting scheduled June 14, 2021
