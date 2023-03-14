Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 10:38 pm
Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees
Monday, March 20, 5:30 P.M.
Jr. High Classroom #3
Consent agenda: Approval claims; Payroll; Minutes; Student activities ledger
Announcements, public comment.
Communication and comments: Letters; Student issue.
Commendations and recognitions. Unfinished business.
Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation
Superintendent/Principal’s report
New Business
1.Personnel
2.Non-resident student acceptance
3.Liquidation of School Property
4.Permissive Levy Resolution
5.Student Council
6.2023-2024 Calendar 1st reading
7.Update on principal search
8.Teacher evaluations
Next board meeting: April 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.