Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting
Monday, June 7, 2021, 5:30 P.M.
Boulder Elementary Library
Agenda
Announcements and public comment.
Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.
Commendations and recognitions. Unfinished business.
Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation
Superintendent/Principal’s report
New Business
1.Personnel: Jason Sullivan – Support Staff ESSER funds
2.Non Resident Student Acceptance – Standing Agenda Item
3.Liquidation of School Property – Standing Agenda Item
4.Headwaters – Child Care Working Group – Standing Agenda Item
5.TR4’s
6.Clerk Contract
7.Superintendent/Principal Contract
8.Student / Staff Handbooks-First Reading
9.CBA Contracts
10. Regular School Schedule 2021-2022
11. Second Reading Policies: 7220P, 3225P, 5012P, 5228P, 7220
12. Board Evaluation
13. Metal Mines Fund
14. 21st Century Summer Program Plan
Next board meeting scheduled August 12, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.