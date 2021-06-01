Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, June 7, 2021, 5:30 P.M.

Boulder Elementary Library

Agenda

Announcements and public comment.

Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.

Commendations and recognitions. Unfinished business.

Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation

Superintendent/Principal’s report

New Business

1.Personnel: Jason Sullivan – Support Staff ESSER funds

2.Non Resident Student Acceptance – Standing Agenda Item

3.Liquidation of School Property – Standing Agenda Item

4.Headwaters – Child Care Working Group – Standing Agenda Item

5.TR4’s

6.Clerk Contract

7.Superintendent/Principal Contract

8.Student / Staff Handbooks-First Reading

9.CBA Contracts

10. Regular School Schedule 2021-2022

11. Second Reading Policies: 7220P, 3225P, 5012P, 5228P, 7220

12. Board Evaluation

13. Metal Mines Fund

14. 21st Century Summer Program Plan

 

 Next board meeting scheduled August 12, 2021

