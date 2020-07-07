Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, July 13, 2020, 5:30 P.M.

Boulder Elementary School Library

Agenda

Announcements and public comment.

Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.

Commendations and recognitions.

Unfinished business.

Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation.

Superintendent/Principal’s report

New Business

1.Personnel: Football coach

2.Non Resident Student Acceptance 

3.Liquidation of School Propertyt

4.CBA contracts

5.Reopening School Plan

6.Policy Updates: COVID-19

Topics for future meeting agendas

 Next board meeting scheduled August 10, 2020

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83857021214?pwd=UGpkeHZiNWg5U0JrUmNGR013OW4xQT09

Meeting ID: 838 5702 1214

Password: 9Ph83L

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,83857021214#,,,,0#,,224050# US (Houston)

+16699009128,,83857021214#,,,,0#,,224050# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

        +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

Meeting ID: 838 5702 1214

Password: 224050

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbIzoifGBG

