Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting
Monday, December 7, 2020, 5:30 P.M.
Boulder Elementary School Library
Agenda
Announcements and public comment.
Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.
Commendations and recognitions.
Unfinished business.
Superintendent/Principal’s report
New Business
1.Personnel: Long-term Substitutes; Part-time Para Position; 3rd Grade Position; 21st Century Activities Support Specialist
2.Non Resident Student Acceptance
3.Liquidation of School Property
4.Policies: 2nd reading, Title IX, Exit Interview
5.COVID Reopening Plan — Community spread section/School closure
6. COVID Testing Protocols
7.FY22 Dues Revenue Estimate
Topics for future meeting agendas
Next board meeting scheduled January 11, 2021
