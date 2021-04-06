Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, April 12, 2021, 5:30 P.M.

Boulder Elementary Library

Agenda

Announcements and public comment.

Communication and comments: Letters; Student issues.

Commendations and recognitions.

Unfinished business.

Committee reports: Leadership; Handbook/Policy; Budget/Finance & Negotiations/Personnel; Facilities; Transportation

Superintendent/Principal’s report

New Business

1. Personnel –

a. Elementary Education Position- 3rd Grade 21-22 school year

b. PreK-8 Reading Teacher 21-22 School Year

c. Assistant Track Coach Spring 21-JP, track stipend for throwing coach-KH

d. Coaching Positions: Volleyball; Football; Cross Country; Boys Basketball; Girls Basketball; Wrestling; Track 

2. Non Resident Student Acceptance – Standing Agenda Item 

3. Liquidation of School Property – Standing Agenda Item

4. Clerk Evaluation

5. Board Evaluation

6. Johnson Controls Engineering Contract

7. Legislative Changes

8. Election Update

9. K-8 Reading Data Review

10. Policies: 1700,3310,3130,5120P, 5122,5120F,5232, 5228 P,F,F1, 5328P,7220/7220F 1st Reading

11. Gauges for Increasing Onsite Learning 

a. Staff Vaccinations

b. Staffing and Scheduling

c. Bus Routes

d. Summer Program Scheduling and Support

 Next board meeting scheduled May 10, 2021

