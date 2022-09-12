Boulder City Council Agenda
Monday, September 19, 6:30 p.m. • City Hall
To participate by phone: 720-707-2699 ; Meeting ID 315 750 1763
By computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3147501763
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call; Approval of Minutes & Agenda; Communication for Public Record; Constituent issues - reports from the Mayor and Council members; Requests of city officials for absences exceeding 10 days or participation by telecommunications.
Consent Agenda to include: Reports from Mayor; Ambulance; Fire; Public Works; City Court; City Attorney; Code Enforcement Officer; Clerk
Correspondence
Committee Reports: Planning Board; Chamber of Commerce; BTAC; Cemetery Advisory Board
Old Business
New Business:
1. Discussion & determination on Fire Dept. applying for ARPA grant
2. Discussion & determination on replacing and/or adding city fire hydrants
3. Discussion & determination on damaged vehicle claim submitted by Kristi Kroll
4. Discussion & determination on extending Nittany Grantworks contract to March 31, 2023
5. Discussion & possible action on how and if the council should solicit community input on the issues of further regulations on sale of marijuana
6. Discussion & determination on lease agreement with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
7. Discussion & potential approval of childcare provider selected by Southwest Montana Youth Partners, Inc.
8. Mayor’s appointment of (5) cemetery advisory committee members
9. Discussion on potential amendments to Ordinance #2016-02 regarding regulation of mobile and manufactured homes in the zoning jurisdiction of the City of Boulder
10. Discussion & determination on entering a Memorandum of Understanding with Boulder Youth Baseball
11. Discussion & determination on applying for ARPA funds on behalf of Boulder Youth Baseball
12. Discussion & determination on entering a Memorandum of Understanding with MT Dept. of Revenue for debt collection services
13. Discussion & determination on appointment of Corey Kennedy to the fire department
14. Approval of City record destruction request
Unscheduled Matters; Open Public Comment; Authorization to pay bills; Council agenda suggestions to the Mayor for next meeting; Adjournment. Next meeting: October 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.