Boulder City Council Agenda
Special Meeting: Thurs, Sept 3, 8 a.m.
Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; Roll Call
New Business:
1. Resolution #2020-11 Adoption of final budget for FY20/21
2. Council discussion & determination on effective date for pay increases
a. Proposed effective pay period start date of 9/5/2020
